Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-03-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BOWMAN, ROBERT ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/26/1962
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-03 01:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017233447
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CASTRO-GODINEZ, ERISEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/3/1987
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-03 02:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017233482
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SANCHEZ-CRUZ, SIMANS ADALBERTO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/17/1989
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-03 09:13:00
|Court Case
|5902017233501
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MILLER, FITUZYH WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/30/1965
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-03 17:27:00
|Court Case
|5902017002656
|Charge Description
|POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CLEVELAND, JAMES WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/20/1965
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-03 02:36:00
|Court Case
|5902017233452
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|COSTELLO, NICHOLE NANN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/19/1975
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-03 02:37:00
|Court Case
|5902017233477
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00