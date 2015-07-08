Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-04-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|COURTNEY, STEVEN DEMETRI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/14/1985
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-04 07:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017020263
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MCAFEE, KHIRY JAMAL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/27/1993
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-04 13:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017002017
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|HALL, DAWARREN OLANDUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/2/1980
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-04 07:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017233586
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SPIVEY, BENNY RAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/12/1968
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-04 14:30:00
|Court Case
|3502017706958
|Charge Description
|OPEN CNT MBV/UNFWN PROP CY/CTY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LATTIMORE, LORENZO MARTRAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/23/1985
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-04 05:03:00
|Court Case
|5902017233583
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/19/1967
|Height
|6.7
|Weight
|285
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-04 15:36:00
|Court Case
|5902017233643
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount