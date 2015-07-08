Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-05-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name NEAL, TIMMAR LERONTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/11/1986
Height 6.1
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-05 00:43:00
Court Case 5902017233694
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JACKSON, RAYSHAWN MARQUIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/20/1997
Height 6.3
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-05 05:44:00
Court Case 5902017233753
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name ISOM, OSHAY
Arrest Type
DOB 3/15/1993
Height 6.3
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-05 15:27:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name VIVERETTE, THOMAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/27/1962
Height 5.9
Weight 209
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-05 02:16:00
Court Case 5902017233704
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name JONES, JSHEHAUN ODELL
Arrest Type
DOB 2/6/1975
Height 5.7
Weight 197
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-05 11:26:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LANE, KIM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/14/1959
Height 5.2
Weight 171
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-05 11:09:00
Court Case 5902017232662
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount