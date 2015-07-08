Below are the Gaston County arrests for 09-06-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hammons, Kevin Dewayne
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/12/1971
Height 5′ 11"
Weight 240.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/6/2017 1:44 PM
Court Case 311305
Charge Description Sex Exploit Minor,2nd Degree
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Thompson, Dewayne
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/6/1981
Height 5′ 3"
Weight 150.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/6/2017 11:52 AM
Court Case 314383
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Hamrick, Matthew Thomas
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/9/1992
Height 6′ 0"
Weight 185.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/6/2017 7:12 PM
Court Case 285463
Charge Description Larceny, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Watts, Robin Leigh
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/29/1990
Height 5′ 5"
Weight 145.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/6/2017 6:54 AM
Court Case 218829
Charge Description Larceny, Larceny
Bond Amount $50,000.00

Name Almond, Alyssa Blake
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/27/1995
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 140.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/6/2017 5:16 PM
Court Case 273880
Charge Description Larceny, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Haught, Zackary Stefan
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/24/1990
Height 6′ 3"
Weight 190.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/6/2017 2:37 AM
Court Case 218341
Charge Description Injury, Personal Property
Bond Amount $0.00