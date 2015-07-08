Below are the Gaston County arrests for 09-06-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hammons, Kevin Dewayne
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/12/1971
|Height
|5′ 11"
|Weight
|240.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/6/2017 1:44 PM
|Court Case
|311305
|Charge Description
|Sex Exploit Minor,2nd Degree
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Thompson, Dewayne
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/6/1981
|Height
|5′ 3"
|Weight
|150.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/6/2017 11:52 AM
|Court Case
|314383
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Hamrick, Matthew Thomas
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/9/1992
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|185.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/6/2017 7:12 PM
|Court Case
|285463
|Charge Description
|Larceny, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Watts, Robin Leigh
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/29/1990
|Height
|5′ 5"
|Weight
|145.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/6/2017 6:54 AM
|Court Case
|218829
|Charge Description
|Larceny, Larceny
|Bond Amount
|$50,000.00
|Name
|Almond, Alyssa Blake
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/27/1995
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|140.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/6/2017 5:16 PM
|Court Case
|273880
|Charge Description
|Larceny, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Haught, Zackary Stefan
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/24/1990
|Height
|6′ 3"
|Weight
|190.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/6/2017 2:37 AM
|Court Case
|218341
|Charge Description
|Injury, Personal Property
|Bond Amount
|$0.00