Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-06-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GRAHAM, TORSHA LOVETTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/25/1975
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-06 07:42:00
|Court Case
|5902017230988
|Charge Description
|AID & ABET LARCENY (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BAHAM, DEMARKAS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/10/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-06 09:06:00
|Court Case
|5902017024339
|Charge Description
|FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|ELLIS, MARK OBRIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/22/1995
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-06 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902016033341
|Charge Description
|POSS/SELL/BUY ALT NMV SER NO
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|PEGUES, DAYVARION HASAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/1/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-06 15:02:00
|Court Case
|5902017232903
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, ANGEL SHANAY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/7/1991
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-06 07:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017209209
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BARTON, BRANDON WILL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/27/1977
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-06 11:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017233534
|Charge Description
|OPEN CONT AFTER CONS ALC 1ST
|Bond Amount