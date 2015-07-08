Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-06-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GRAHAM, TORSHA LOVETTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/25/1975
Height 5.0
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-06 07:42:00
Court Case 5902017230988
Charge Description AID & ABET LARCENY (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BAHAM, DEMARKAS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/10/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-06 09:06:00
Court Case 5902017024339
Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name ELLIS, MARK OBRIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/22/1995
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-06 11:30:00
Court Case 5902016033341
Charge Description POSS/SELL/BUY ALT NMV SER NO
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name PEGUES, DAYVARION HASAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/1/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-06 15:02:00
Court Case 5902017232903
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JOHNSON, ANGEL SHANAY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/7/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-06 07:30:00
Court Case 5902017209209
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BARTON, BRANDON WILL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/27/1977
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-06 11:10:00
Court Case 5902017233534
Charge Description OPEN CONT AFTER CONS ALC 1ST
Bond Amount