Below are the Union County arrests for 09-06-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Dobbins, Leslie Ann
Arrest Date 09/06/2017
Court Case 201706535
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
Description Dobbins, Leslie Ann (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 700 Block W. Roosevelt, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2017 13:51.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Sanchez, Luis Antonio C
Arrest Date 09-06-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Sanchez, Luis Antonio C (W /M/20) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 68 Michael St, Monroe, NC, on 02:03, 9/6/2017. Reported: 02:03, 9/6/2017.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Miller, Kevin Dwayne
Arrest Date 09/06/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Miller, Kevin Dwayne (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2017 05:57.
Arresting Officer Tate, T L

Name Rhone, Donald Eric
Arrest Date 09/06/2017
Court Case
Charge Worthless Check (M),
Description Rhone, Donald Eric (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Worthless Check (M), at 2833 Hopeton Ct, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2017 14:19.
Arresting Officer Tatro, E M

Name Snyder, David Emory
Arrest Date 09-06-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Snyder, David Emory (W /M/45) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 34 Donald St, Monroe, NC, between 03:00, 9/6/2017 and 03:50, 9/6/2017. Reported: 03:56, 9/6/2017.
Arresting Officer Hower, C R

Name Crowe, Matthew Edward
Arrest Date 09/06/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Crowe, Matthew Edward (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2017 06:01.
Arresting Officer Tate, T L