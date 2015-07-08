Below are the Union County arrests for 09-06-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Dobbins, Leslie Ann
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2017
|Court Case
|201706535
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
|Description
|Dobbins, Leslie Ann (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 700 Block W. Roosevelt, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2017 13:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Sanchez, Luis Antonio C
|Arrest Date
|09-06-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Sanchez, Luis Antonio C (W /M/20) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 68 Michael St, Monroe, NC, on 02:03, 9/6/2017. Reported: 02:03, 9/6/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Miller, Kevin Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Miller, Kevin Dwayne (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2017 05:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Tate, T L
|Name
|Rhone, Donald Eric
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Worthless Check (M),
|Description
|Rhone, Donald Eric (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Worthless Check (M), at 2833 Hopeton Ct, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2017 14:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Tatro, E M
|Name
|Snyder, David Emory
|Arrest Date
|09-06-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Snyder, David Emory (W /M/45) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 34 Donald St, Monroe, NC, between 03:00, 9/6/2017 and 03:50, 9/6/2017. Reported: 03:56, 9/6/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Hower, C R
|Name
|Crowe, Matthew Edward
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Crowe, Matthew Edward (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2017 06:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Tate, T L