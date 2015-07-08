Below are the Gaston County arrests for 09-07-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Duvigneaud, Rubina
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/13/1977
Height 5′ 6"
Weight 145.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/7/2017 9:06 PM
Court Case 314400
Charge Description DWI
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Pressley, Jonathan Samuel
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/10/1985
Height 5′ 9"
Weight 135.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/7/2017 1:13 PM
Court Case 108960
Charge Description Larceny, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $2,500.00

Name Ervin, Solomon Jamal
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/14/1996
Height 6′ 0"
Weight 210.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/7/2017 6:43 PM
Court Case 314398
Charge Description Heroin, Traffick
Bond Amount $75,000.00

Name Ray, Bobby Glenn Junior
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/27/1984
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 220.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/7/2017 3:21 PM
Court Case 30147
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Felony
Bond Amount $115,000.00

Name Gray, Christopher Thomas
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/24/1977
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 165.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/7/2017 5:14 PM
Court Case 311849
Charge Description Assault, Female
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Rodriguez, John Steven
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/1/1983
Height 6′ 0"
Weight 145.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/7/2017 1:49 AM
Court Case 46055
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $825.00