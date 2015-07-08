Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-07-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FERGUSON-CALDWELL, TIPHANY N
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/19/1989
Height 5.0
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-07 07:53:00
Court Case 5902017233199
Charge Description ATTEMPTED UTTERING
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name LEWIS, TANYA RENEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/25/1973
Height 5.5
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-07 12:01:00
Court Case 5902017232816
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CAMPBELL, JESSICA MARIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/31/1984
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-07 15:08:00
Court Case 5902017234091
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BOUCHARD, CHASE EDWARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/20/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 143
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-07 08:27:00
Court Case 5902017234075
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name LOPEZ, FRANCISCO JAVIER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/16/1988
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-07 10:45:00
Court Case 5902017233830
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name CHISHOLM, ROBERT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/18/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-07 14:06:00
Court Case 5902017234038
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 3000.00