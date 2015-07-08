Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-07-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|FERGUSON-CALDWELL, TIPHANY N
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/19/1989
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-07 07:53:00
|Court Case
|5902017233199
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED UTTERING
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|LEWIS, TANYA RENEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/25/1973
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-07 12:01:00
|Court Case
|5902017232816
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CAMPBELL, JESSICA MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/31/1984
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-07 15:08:00
|Court Case
|5902017234091
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BOUCHARD, CHASE EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/20/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|143
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-07 08:27:00
|Court Case
|5902017234075
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|LOPEZ, FRANCISCO JAVIER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/16/1988
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-07 10:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017233830
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CHISHOLM, ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/18/1996
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-07 14:06:00
|Court Case
|5902017234038
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|3000.00