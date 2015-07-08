Below are the Union County arrests for 09-07-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Baucom, Jason Weaver
|Arrest Date
|09/07/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Baucom, Jason Weaver (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2017 15:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Privette, M J
|Name
|Lavery, Brian
|Arrest Date
|09/07/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Lavery, Brian (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2017 16:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Tate, T L
|Name
|Long, Matthew Rarick
|Arrest Date
|09/07/2017
|Court Case
|201706565
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Long, Matthew Rarick (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), [Missing Address], on 9/7/2017 02:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Carthage, Kristian Jacob
|Arrest Date
|09/07/2017
|Court Case
|201708245
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Carthage, Kristian Jacob (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 604 Latimer Way, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2017 16:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Nixon, Timias D
|Arrest Date
|09/07/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Trespass (M),
|Description
|Nixon, Timias D (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Trespass (M), [Missing Address], on 9/7/2017 02:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Lewis, Preston Lamont
|Arrest Date
|09/07/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Lewis, Preston Lamont (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), [Missing Address], on 9/7/2017 20:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J