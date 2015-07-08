Below are the Union County arrests for 09-07-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Baucom, Jason Weaver
Arrest Date 09/07/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Baucom, Jason Weaver (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2017 15:45.
Arresting Officer Privette, M J

Name Lavery, Brian
Arrest Date 09/07/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Lavery, Brian (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2017 16:40.
Arresting Officer Tate, T L

Name Long, Matthew Rarick
Arrest Date 09/07/2017
Court Case 201706565
Charge Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
Description Long, Matthew Rarick (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), [Missing Address], on 9/7/2017 02:39.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Carthage, Kristian Jacob
Arrest Date 09/07/2017
Court Case 201708245
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Carthage, Kristian Jacob (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 604 Latimer Way, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2017 16:50.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Nixon, Timias D
Arrest Date 09/07/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Trespass (M),
Description Nixon, Timias D (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Trespass (M), [Missing Address], on 9/7/2017 02:50.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Lewis, Preston Lamont
Arrest Date 09/07/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Lewis, Preston Lamont (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), [Missing Address], on 9/7/2017 20:33.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J