Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-08-2017 of mecklenburg.

Name WALKER, MARVIN QUINTIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/5/1975
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-08 06:27:00
Court Case 5902017234231
Charge Description POSSESS FIREARM ON CITY PROP
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name RECTOR, JAMES DERICK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/30/1984
Height 6.6
Weight 251
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-08 10:56:00
Court Case 5902014247069
Charge Description HARASSING PHONE CALL
Bond Amount

Name CHANEY, ISIAH
Arrest Type
DOB 3/3/1986
Height 6.1
Weight 231
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-08 16:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SIMPSON, WILLIE BERNARD
Arrest Type
DOB 4/27/1993
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-08 18:48:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CARTER, JASON ANTHONY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/4/1983
Height 6.2
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-08 07:55:00
Court Case 1202003013133
Charge Description DWLR
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name SCOTT, PAUL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/4/1987
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-08 12:30:00
Court Case 5902017234258
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount