Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-10-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GURLEY, TIMOTHY BROWNIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/19/1968
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-10 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017234286
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCREA, MYRON JARRELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/16/1978
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-10 16:07:00
|Court Case
|5902017233891
|Charge Description
|INJ PROP OBT NONFERR METAL-F
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|GOODLEY, ALFRED SEAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/11/1999
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-10 07:58:00
|Court Case
|5902017234368
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MINTZ, CHRISTOPHER LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/26/1968
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-10 15:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017234090
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|ALVARENGA, RUFINO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/22/1969
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-10 09:24:00
|Court Case
|5902017234471
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TAYLOR, KAWME LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/7/1992
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-10 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017234498
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount