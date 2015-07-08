Below are the Gaston County arrests for 09-12-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Belk, Kevin Kashawn
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/25/2000
Height 5′ 4"
Weight 150.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/12/2017 8:43 PM
Court Case 314480
Charge Description Larceny, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Hicks, Geneva Mary Dawn
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/30/1976
Height 5′ 4"
Weight 140.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/12/2017 6:20 PM
Court Case 38369
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $5,000.00

Name Paszek, Michele Marie
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/30/1962
Height 5′ 5"
Weight 130.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/12/2017 6:18 PM
Court Case 314476
Charge Description SIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV CS (M)
Bond Amount $250,000.00

Name Young, Ashley Nicole
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/18/1990
Height 5′ 9"
Weight 160.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/12/2017 11:50 AM
Court Case 304189
Charge Description Awdwisi
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Black, Galen Brandt
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/26/1987
Height 5′ 11"
Weight 160.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/12/2017 3:30 PM
Court Case 314472
Charge Description Theft, Financial Card
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Honeycutt, Tory Lee
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/24/1980
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 200.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/12/2017 4:52 PM
Court Case 287643
Charge Description License, Driving While Revoked
Bond Amount $15,000.00