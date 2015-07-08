Below are the Gaston County arrests for 09-12-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Belk, Kevin Kashawn
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/25/2000
|Height
|5′ 4"
|Weight
|150.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/12/2017 8:43 PM
|Court Case
|314480
|Charge Description
|Larceny, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Hicks, Geneva Mary Dawn
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/30/1976
|Height
|5′ 4"
|Weight
|140.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/12/2017 6:20 PM
|Court Case
|38369
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$5,000.00
|Name
|Paszek, Michele Marie
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/30/1962
|Height
|5′ 5"
|Weight
|130.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/12/2017 6:18 PM
|Court Case
|314476
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV CS (M)
|Bond Amount
|$250,000.00
|Name
|Young, Ashley Nicole
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/18/1990
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|160.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/12/2017 11:50 AM
|Court Case
|304189
|Charge Description
|Awdwisi
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Black, Galen Brandt
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/26/1987
|Height
|5′ 11"
|Weight
|160.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/12/2017 3:30 PM
|Court Case
|314472
|Charge Description
|Theft, Financial Card
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Honeycutt, Tory Lee
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/24/1980
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|200.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/12/2017 4:52 PM
|Court Case
|287643
|Charge Description
|License, Driving While Revoked
|Bond Amount
|$15,000.00