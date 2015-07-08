Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-12-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|FLOYD, MICHAEL LEROY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/14/1959
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-12 08:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017234652
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PEAY, JOHN WESLEY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/7/1991
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-12 15:13:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCKEE, JESSE ALAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/31/1987
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-12 16:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017022505
|Charge Description
|SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HAIRSTON, HEZEKIAH CE’VON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/31/2000
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-12 06:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017234618
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|SHOUPE, CHARLIE DEAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/10/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|270
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-12 12:12:00
|Court Case
|8902016707594
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|Name
|REED, KADONNA MARIE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/17/1998
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-12 17:56:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount