Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-12-2017 of mecklenburg.

Name FLOYD, MICHAEL LEROY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/14/1959
Height 6.1
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-12 08:30:00
Court Case 5902017234652
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name PEAY, JOHN WESLEY
Arrest Type
DOB 11/7/1991
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-12 15:13:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCKEE, JESSE ALAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/31/1987
Height 5.11
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-12 16:00:00
Court Case 5902017022505
Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HAIRSTON, HEZEKIAH CE’VON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/31/2000
Height 6.3
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-12 06:15:00
Court Case 5902017234618
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name SHOUPE, CHARLIE DEAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/10/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 270
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-12 12:12:00
Court Case 8902016707594
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount

Name REED, KADONNA MARIE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/17/1998
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-12 17:56:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount