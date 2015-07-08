Below are the Union County arrests for 09-12-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Beaulieu, Ryan Wayne
Arrest Date 09/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear ( Possess Drug Paraphernalia), M (M),
Description Beaulieu, Ryan Wayne (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear ( Possess Drug Paraphernalia), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2017 14:45.
Arresting Officer Privette, M J

Name Hollifield, Joseph William
Arrest Date 09/12/2017
Court Case 201706682
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Hollifield, Joseph William (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3209 Valleydale Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2017 15:57.
Arresting Officer Brooks, M A

Name Battle, Melton Ray
Arrest Date 09/12/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Battle, Melton Ray (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), [Missing Address], on 9/12/2017 16:03.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Miller, Rachel Ann
Arrest Date 09/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired Court Viol (M),
Description Miller, Rachel Ann (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired Court Viol (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2017 16:15.
Arresting Officer Lheureux, L R

Name Pennington, Samantha Kae
Arrest Date 09/12/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Pennington, Samantha Kae (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2017 00:05.
Arresting Officer Tate, T L

Name Dowling, Jessie Leigh
Arrest Date 09/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Dowling, Jessie Leigh (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 4919 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/12/2017 16:45.
Arresting Officer Tate, T L