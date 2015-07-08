Below are the Union County arrests for 09-12-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Beaulieu, Ryan Wayne
|Arrest Date
|09/12/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear ( Possess Drug Paraphernalia), M (M),
|Description
|Beaulieu, Ryan Wayne (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear ( Possess Drug Paraphernalia), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2017 14:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Privette, M J
|Name
|Hollifield, Joseph William
|Arrest Date
|09/12/2017
|Court Case
|201706682
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Hollifield, Joseph William (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3209 Valleydale Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2017 15:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, M A
|Name
|Battle, Melton Ray
|Arrest Date
|09/12/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Battle, Melton Ray (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), [Missing Address], on 9/12/2017 16:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Miller, Rachel Ann
|Arrest Date
|09/12/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired Court Viol (M),
|Description
|Miller, Rachel Ann (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired Court Viol (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2017 16:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Lheureux, L R
|Name
|Pennington, Samantha Kae
|Arrest Date
|09/12/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Pennington, Samantha Kae (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2017 00:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Tate, T L
|Name
|Dowling, Jessie Leigh
|Arrest Date
|09/12/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Dowling, Jessie Leigh (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 4919 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/12/2017 16:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Tate, T L