Lugo, Bonifacio (W /M/67) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offense With Child – 1st Deg (F), 2) First Degree Sex Offense Child (F), 3) First Degree Sex Offense Child (F), and 4) First Degree Sex Offense Child (F), at 914 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2017 21:11.