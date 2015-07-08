Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-15-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|RUCKER, CHRISTOPHER MARQUIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/1/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-15 00:38:00
|Court Case
|5902017235112
|Charge Description
|POSS MARIJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LILES, ANDREW TYRELL
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|6/2/1989
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-15 11:43:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PERKINS, NOAH TYLER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/5/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-15 14:00:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CAREY, REGINALD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/19/1970
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-15 02:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017235114
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MARTIN, MONIQUE ALISHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/1/1981
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-15 09:28:00
|Court Case
|5902017235094
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COLLINS, JORDYN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/16/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-15 15:35:00
|Court Case
|5902017234848
|Charge Description
|RECEIVE STOLEN GOODS/PROP (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00