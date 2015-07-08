Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-16-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DOUGLAS, JORDAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/17/1998
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-16 08:07:00
Court Case 5902017235158
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name FITZPATRICK, KARI DARSHEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/5/1988
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-16 15:00:00
Court Case 5902017235314
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount

Name BONDS, IRENE ZENETA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/7/1979
Height 5.4
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-16 00:10:00
Court Case 5902017235255
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name FAUST, JAMES FRANK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/3/1972
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-16 07:26:00
Court Case 5902017235289
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BELL, ANTWON LAMONT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/1/1984
Height 5.11
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-16 15:26:00
Court Case 6302017053759
Charge Description LARCENY FROM THE PERSON
Bond Amount

Name GOODSON, ROY KRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/13/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-16 00:19:00
Court Case 5902017235260
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 2000.00