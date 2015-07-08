Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-16-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DOUGLAS, JORDAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/17/1998
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-16 08:07:00
|Court Case
|5902017235158
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|FITZPATRICK, KARI DARSHEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/5/1988
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-16 15:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017235314
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BONDS, IRENE ZENETA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/7/1979
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-16 00:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017235255
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|FAUST, JAMES FRANK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/3/1972
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-16 07:26:00
|Court Case
|5902017235289
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BELL, ANTWON LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/1/1984
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-16 15:26:00
|Court Case
|6302017053759
|Charge Description
|LARCENY FROM THE PERSON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GOODSON, ROY KRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/13/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-16 00:19:00
|Court Case
|5902017235260
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|2000.00