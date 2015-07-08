Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-17-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MIDKIFF, MATTHEW ALAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/9/1987
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-17 02:31:00
|Court Case
|5902016016708
|Charge Description
|POSS/CONS BEER/WINE UNAUT PREM
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, CHANEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/1/1998
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-17 15:26:00
|Court Case
|5902017234894
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PODONSKY, MELISSA MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/28/1994
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-17 02:17:00
|Court Case
|5902017235343
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|POOLE, AARON MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/23/1980
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-17 16:00:00
|Court Case
|5902016247289
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|FLOOD, NATHANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/5/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-17 01:13:00
|Court Case
|5902017025613
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|SIMPSON, DONTARIOUS JERRELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/25/1987
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-17 17:27:00
|Court Case
|3502015002671
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|2000.00