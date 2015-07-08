Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-18-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WHITE, ARTHUR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/22/1949
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-18 04:33:00
|Court Case
|5902017235427
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HERNANDEZ, FRANKLIN MARTINEZ
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|9/2/1971
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-18 10:25:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BROWN-DAVIS, RASHOD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/28/1995
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-18 14:54:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MORROW, ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/22/1974
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|172
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-18 16:39:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|YOUNG, ANTOINE DONTAVIAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/6/1991
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-18 03:47:00
|Court Case
|5902017235436
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|JONES, CLAY ADDISON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/5/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-18 10:10:00
|Court Case
|5902016241181
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|20000.00