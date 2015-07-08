Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-18-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WHITE, ARTHUR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/22/1949
Height 5.11
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-18 04:33:00
Court Case 5902017235427
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HERNANDEZ, FRANKLIN MARTINEZ
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 9/2/1971
Height 5.6
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-18 10:25:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name BROWN-DAVIS, RASHOD
Arrest Type
DOB 2/28/1995
Height 6.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-18 14:54:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MORROW, ANTHONY
Arrest Type
DOB 9/22/1974
Height 5.11
Weight 172
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-18 16:39:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name YOUNG, ANTOINE DONTAVIAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/6/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-18 03:47:00
Court Case 5902017235436
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name JONES, CLAY ADDISON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/5/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-18 10:10:00
Court Case 5902016241181
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 20000.00