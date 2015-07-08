Below are the Gaston County arrests for 09-19-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Coulter, Daniel Mark
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/9/1975
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|165.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/19/2017 6:09 PM
|Court Case
|269392
|Charge Description
|Possession of Immediate Precursor
|Bond Amount
|$50,000.00
|Name
|Sprouse, Robin Lynn
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/27/1969
|Height
|5′ 2"
|Weight
|120.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/19/2017 8:09 PM
|Court Case
|39667
|Charge Description
|Larceny, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$2,000.00
|Name
|Dabney, Samuel Quinton
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/1/1998
|Height
|6′ 3"
|Weight
|190.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/19/2017 3:25 PM
|Court Case
|311079
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$1,000.00
|Name
|Stephens, Samantha Christine
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/11/1994
|Height
|5′ 1"
|Weight
|100.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/19/2017 4:00 PM
|Court Case
|270251
|Charge Description
|Parole Warrant
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Delvalle, Shannon Jada
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/15/1981
|Height
|5′ 4"
|Weight
|114.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/19/2017 2:52 AM
|Court Case
|311031
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$5,000.00
|Name
|Taylor, Vincent Randall
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/11/1992
|Height
|6′ 3"
|Weight
|175.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/19/2017 12:56 PM
|Court Case
|299125
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation, M
|Bond Amount
|$25,000.00