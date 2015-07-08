Below are the Gaston County arrests for 09-19-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Coulter, Daniel Mark
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/9/1975
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 165.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/19/2017 6:09 PM
Court Case 269392
Charge Description Possession of Immediate Precursor
Bond Amount $50,000.00

Name Sprouse, Robin Lynn
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/27/1969
Height 5′ 2"
Weight 120.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/19/2017 8:09 PM
Court Case 39667
Charge Description Larceny, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $2,000.00

Name Dabney, Samuel Quinton
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/1/1998
Height 6′ 3"
Weight 190.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/19/2017 3:25 PM
Court Case 311079
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $1,000.00

Name Stephens, Samantha Christine
Arrest Type  
DOB 2/11/1994
Height 5′ 1"
Weight 100.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/19/2017 4:00 PM
Court Case 270251
Charge Description Parole Warrant
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Delvalle, Shannon Jada
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/15/1981
Height 5′ 4"
Weight 114.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/19/2017 2:52 AM
Court Case 311031
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $5,000.00

Name Taylor, Vincent Randall
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/11/1992
Height 6′ 3"
Weight 175.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/19/2017 12:56 PM
Court Case 299125
Charge Description Probation Violation, M
Bond Amount $25,000.00