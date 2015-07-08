Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-19-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FINLEY, COTY LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/1/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-19 09:35:00
Court Case 5902017235322
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name TURNER, DONTAE WAYNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/2/1997
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-19 11:57:00
Court Case 5902017232313
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name BRYANT, CHAVIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/15/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-19 16:45:00
Court Case 5902017229419
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, DONOVAN DENZEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/9/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-19 01:21:00
Court Case 5902017235560
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name KENLY, MATAO WAYNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/21/2001
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-19 09:58:00
Court Case 5902017232322
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name FELDER, WILLIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/21/1967
Height 6.6
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-19 12:30:00
Court Case 5902017235616
Charge Description BURNING PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 750.00