Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-19-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|FINLEY, COTY LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/1/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-19 09:35:00
|Court Case
|5902017235322
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TURNER, DONTAE WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/2/1997
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-19 11:57:00
|Court Case
|5902017232313
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|BRYANT, CHAVIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/15/1988
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-19 16:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017229419
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAVIS, DONOVAN DENZEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/9/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-19 01:21:00
|Court Case
|5902017235560
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|KENLY, MATAO WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/21/2001
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-19 09:58:00
|Court Case
|5902017232322
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|FELDER, WILLIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/21/1967
|Height
|6.6
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-19 12:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017235616
|Charge Description
|BURNING PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|750.00