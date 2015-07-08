Below are the Union County arrests for 09-19-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Strickland, Tyler Wayne
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (Quick Dip) (M),
|Description
|Strickland, Tyler Wayne (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip) (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2017 14:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, J R
|Name
|Gadzia, Brandon Caudill
|Arrest Date
|09-19-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gadzia, Brandon Caudill (W /M/32) VICTIM of Overdose (C), at 2006 Moonstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 01:18, 9/19/2017 and 01:18, 9/19/2017. Reported: 01:18, 9/19/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Kennedy, Sean Wesley
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2017
|Court Case
|201708624
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Resisting Public Officer (M), 5) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (M), 6) Fail To Appear M 1(Dwlr Not Impaired Rev, Simple Possess Sch (M), And 7) Fail To Appear M 1(Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M),
|Description
|Kennedy, Sean Wesley (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Resisting Public Officer (M), 5) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (M), 6) Fail To Appear M 1(dwlr Not Impaired Rev, Simple Possess Sch (M), and 7) Fail To Appear M 1(possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), at 195 Woodlawn St, Polkton, NC, on 9/19/2017 15:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Griffin, Melissa Anne
|Arrest Date
|09-19-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Griffin, Melissa Anne (W /F/25) VICTIM of Domestic (C), at 1337 Old Pageland Marshville Rd, Marshville, NC, between 04:07, 9/19/2017 and 04:07, 9/19/2017. Reported: 04:07, 9/19/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, K G
|Name
|Roano, Maria Nineta
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2017
|Court Case
|201700878
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Roano, Maria Nineta (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 3620 S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/19/2017 16:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|09-19-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 4599 Secrest Short Cut Rd/fowler Secrest Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11:21, 9/19/2017. Reported: 11:21, 9/19/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M