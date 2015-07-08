Description

Kennedy, Sean Wesley (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Resisting Public Officer (M), 5) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (M), 6) Fail To Appear M 1(dwlr Not Impaired Rev, Simple Possess Sch (M), and 7) Fail To Appear M 1(possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), at 195 Woodlawn St, Polkton, NC, on 9/19/2017 15:12.