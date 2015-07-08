Below are the Gaston County arrests for 09-21-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Craig-Aylward, Brandon Michael
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/16/1990
|Height
|5′ 11"
|Weight
|170.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/21/2017 9:34 PM
|Court Case
|258581
|Charge Description
|Assault, Female
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Keziah, Nicholas Owen
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/14/1985
|Height
|5′ 5"
|Weight
|170.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/21/2017 11:56 AM
|Court Case
|312234
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation, Other County, M
|Bond Amount
|$10,000.00
|Name
|Shade, Brian Oneal
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/16/1981
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|180.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/21/2017 11:05 PM
|Court Case
|74045
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation, Other County, F
|Bond Amount
|$10,000.00
|Name
|Crosby, Jalaah Crosy
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/19/1994
|Height
|5′ 2"
|Weight
|110.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/21/2017 10:55 PM
|Court Case
|314597
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Leal, Julio Arturo
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/31/1997
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|160.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/21/2017 10:28 PM
|Court Case
|314596
|Charge Description
|Break/ Enter
|Bond Amount
|$10,000.00
|Name
|Shrell, Lacey Leora
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/3/1993
|Height
|5′ 5"
|Weight
|110.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/21/2017 9:51 PM
|Court Case
|254908
|Charge Description
|Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
|Bond Amount
|$0.00