Below are the Gaston County arrests for 09-21-2017.

Name Craig-Aylward, Brandon Michael
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/16/1990
Height 5′ 11"
Weight 170.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/21/2017 9:34 PM
Court Case 258581
Charge Description Assault, Female
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Keziah, Nicholas Owen
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/14/1985
Height 5′ 5"
Weight 170.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/21/2017 11:56 AM
Court Case 312234
Charge Description Probation Violation, Other County, M
Bond Amount $10,000.00

Name Shade, Brian Oneal
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/16/1981
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 180.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/21/2017 11:05 PM
Court Case 74045
Charge Description Probation Violation, Other County, F
Bond Amount $10,000.00

Name Crosby, Jalaah Crosy
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/19/1994
Height 5′ 2"
Weight 110.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/21/2017 10:55 PM
Court Case 314597
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Leal, Julio Arturo
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/31/1997
Height 6′ 0"
Weight 160.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/21/2017 10:28 PM
Court Case 314596
Charge Description Break/ Enter
Bond Amount $10,000.00

Name Shrell, Lacey Leora
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/3/1993
Height 5′ 5"
Weight 110.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/21/2017 9:51 PM
Court Case 254908
Charge Description Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
Bond Amount $0.00