Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-21-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|RAMOS, ASHLEY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/4/2001
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-21 06:08:00
|Court Case
|5902017235739
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|30000.00
|Name
|WILSON, ERICA ANN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/30/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|174
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-21 11:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017231361
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, WILLIE LEON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/10/1960
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-21 15:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017235536
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|600.00
|Name
|MATTHEWS, BRIAN ALAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/8/1974
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-21 00:15:00
|Court Case
|8902017054444
|Charge Description
|POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|TEJADA, JOSE GARCIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/24/1971
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-21 06:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017235702
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|HAMILTON-DEGREE, CAVIAN ILLA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/12/1989
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-21 15:12:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount