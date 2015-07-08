Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-21-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name RAMOS, ASHLEY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/4/2001
Height 5.3
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-21 06:08:00
Court Case 5902017235739
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 30000.00

Name WILSON, ERICA ANN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/30/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 174
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-21 11:15:00
Court Case 5902017231361
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DAVIS, WILLIE LEON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/10/1960
Height 6.0
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-21 15:15:00
Court Case 5902017235536
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 600.00

Name MATTHEWS, BRIAN ALAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/8/1974
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-21 00:15:00
Court Case 8902017054444
Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name TEJADA, JOSE GARCIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/24/1971
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-21 06:45:00
Court Case 5902017235702
Charge Description ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name HAMILTON-DEGREE, CAVIAN ILLA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/12/1989
Height 5.4
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-21 15:12:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount