Below are the Union County arrests for 09-21-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Moore, Richard Anthony
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Moore, Richard Anthony (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2017 19:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Tate, T L
|Name
|Kauffman, Garrett Anthon
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Kauffman, Garrett Anthon (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us601/us74, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2017 02:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Tate, T L
|Name
|Davis, Randy
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Davis, Randy (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2017 22:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Straining, D S
|Name
|Courtney, Christopher Charles
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misdemeanor Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Courtney, Christopher Charles (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misdemeanor Larceny), M (M), at 735 W Landsford Rd, Pageland, SC, on 9/21/2017 06:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|09-21-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 21:00, 9/20/2017 and 01:07, 9/21/2017. Reported: 01:07, 9/21/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Straining, D S
|Name
|Kassis, Richard George
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2017
|Court Case
|201708696
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Kassis, Richard George (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 315 E Brief Rd, Fairview, NC, on 9/21/2017 09:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W