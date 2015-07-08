Below are the Union County arrests for 09-21-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Moore, Richard Anthony
Arrest Date 09/21/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Moore, Richard Anthony (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2017 19:45.
Arresting Officer Tate, T L

Name Kauffman, Garrett Anthon
Arrest Date 09/21/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Kauffman, Garrett Anthon (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us601/us74, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2017 02:23.
Arresting Officer Tate, T L

Name Davis, Randy
Arrest Date 09/21/2017
Court Case
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Davis, Randy (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2017 22:04.
Arresting Officer Straining, D S

Name Courtney, Christopher Charles
Arrest Date 09/21/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misdemeanor Larceny), M (M),
Description Courtney, Christopher Charles (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misdemeanor Larceny), M (M), at 735 W Landsford Rd, Pageland, SC, on 9/21/2017 06:44.
Arresting Officer Love, J

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 09-21-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 21:00, 9/20/2017 and 01:07, 9/21/2017. Reported: 01:07, 9/21/2017.
Arresting Officer Straining, D S

Name Kassis, Richard George
Arrest Date 09/21/2017
Court Case 201708696
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Kassis, Richard George (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 315 E Brief Rd, Fairview, NC, on 9/21/2017 09:19.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W