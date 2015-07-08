Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-23-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PARKER, WILL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/12/1957
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-23 03:05:00
Court Case 5902017236117
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name KING, KENTON NOLAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/21/1964
Height 5.10
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-23 10:27:00
Court Case 5902017234263
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (F)
Bond Amount

Name MORROW, BERNARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/15/1956
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-23 15:38:00
Court Case 5902017236174
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount

Name BALLARD, DAVID MICHAEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/24/1960
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-23 03:16:00
Court Case 5902017236124
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name STOWE, STANCIL ULYSSES
Arrest Type
DOB 11/18/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-23 11:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name OWENS, KELLI FATIMA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/5/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-23 02:40:00
Court Case 5902017236120
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00