Below are the Union County arrests for 09-23-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mullis, Donald Richard
Arrest Date 09/23/2017
Court Case 201706956
Charge 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr ) (M),
Description Mullis, Donald Richard (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr ) (M), at 2100 Commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2017 12:15.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name King, Timothy Mark
Arrest Date 09/23/2017
Court Case 201708787
Charge Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F),
Description King, Timothy Mark (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F), at 6520 Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2017 15:53.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Holmes, Tracy Alan
Arrest Date 09/23/2017
Court Case 201706959
Charge 1) Solicit Alms/Beg For Money (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Holmes, Tracy Alan (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Solicit Alms/beg For Money (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2017 16:09.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Joint, Rodney Deshawn
Arrest Date 09/23/2017
Court Case 201708791
Charge Identity Theft (F),
Description Joint, Rodney Deshawn (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Identity Theft (F), at 6394 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2017 17:10.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Sanchez, Jason
Arrest Date 09/23/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Consume Alc. By 19) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Contributing Del. Minor) (M),
Description Sanchez, Jason (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (consume Alc. By 19) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (contributing Del. Minor) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2017 20:15.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Rutherford, Dennis Ray
Arrest Date 09/23/2017
Court Case 201708795
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Rutherford, Dennis Ray (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 106 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2017 21:14.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D