Below are the Union County arrests for 09-23-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mullis, Donald Richard
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2017
|Court Case
|201706956
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr ) (M),
|Description
|Mullis, Donald Richard (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr ) (M), at 2100 Commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2017 12:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|King, Timothy Mark
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2017
|Court Case
|201708787
|Charge
|Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F),
|Description
|King, Timothy Mark (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F), at 6520 Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2017 15:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Holmes, Tracy Alan
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2017
|Court Case
|201706959
|Charge
|1) Solicit Alms/Beg For Money (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Holmes, Tracy Alan (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Solicit Alms/beg For Money (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2017 16:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Joint, Rodney Deshawn
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2017
|Court Case
|201708791
|Charge
|Identity Theft (F),
|Description
|Joint, Rodney Deshawn (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Identity Theft (F), at 6394 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2017 17:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Sanchez, Jason
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Consume Alc. By 19) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Contributing Del. Minor) (M),
|Description
|Sanchez, Jason (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (consume Alc. By 19) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (contributing Del. Minor) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2017 20:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Rutherford, Dennis Ray
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2017
|Court Case
|201708795
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Rutherford, Dennis Ray (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 106 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2017 21:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D