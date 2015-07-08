Description

Sanchez, Jason (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (consume Alc. By 19) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (contributing Del. Minor) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2017 20:15.