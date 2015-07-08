Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-25-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WINGATE, ROSELLA ELIZABETH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/14/1990
Height 5.7
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-25 02:45:00
Court Case 3502016057563
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD THEFT
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name SANDOVAL-RODRIGUEZ, MAYCON
Arrest Type
DOB 3/23/1992
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-25 12:16:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCDUFFIE, KHRISTOPHER ANDREW
Arrest Type
DOB 10/15/1995
Height 6.2
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-25 17:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GOODING, DIAMOND EMANUEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/9/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-25 02:44:00
Court Case 5902017236314
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SANTOS-CRUZ, OSCAR
Arrest Type
DOB 3/29/1975
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-25 12:17:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WEATHERS, REGINALD VERNARD
Arrest Type
DOB 5/18/1984
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-09-25 14:29:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount