Below are the Gaston County arrests for 09-27-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Drumm, Michael Chad
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/7/1973
|Height
|5′ 11"
|Weight
|200.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/27/2017 9:24 AM
|Court Case
|230524
|Charge Description
|Obtain Property False Pretense
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|McMillan, Megan Renita
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/16/1989
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|165.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/27/2017 9:30 PM
|Court Case
|234977
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$5,000.00
|Name
|Surratt, Michael Jay
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/8/1990
|Height
|5′ 4"
|Weight
|180.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/27/2017 11:18 PM
|Court Case
|305410
|Charge Description
|Failure to Comply
|Bond Amount
|$280.00
|Name
|Dunlap, Kristy Lynette
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/10/1976
|Height
|5′ 4"
|Weight
|185.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/27/2017 4:21 PM
|Court Case
|16373
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Moses, Jeffery Robert
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/30/1988
|Height
|5′ 5"
|Weight
|175.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/27/2017 2:32 PM
|Court Case
|297849
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Watson, Lanita Mozella
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/6/1991
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|200.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|9/27/2017 4:00 PM
|Court Case
|304359
|Charge Description
|Larceny, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$0.00