Below are the Gaston County arrests for 09-27-2017.

Name Drumm, Michael Chad
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/7/1973
Height 5′ 11"
Weight 200.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/27/2017 9:24 AM
Court Case 230524
Charge Description Obtain Property False Pretense
Bond Amount $0.00

Name McMillan, Megan Renita
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/16/1989
Height 5′ 9"
Weight 165.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/27/2017 9:30 PM
Court Case 234977
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $5,000.00

Name Surratt, Michael Jay
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/8/1990
Height 5′ 4"
Weight 180.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/27/2017 11:18 PM
Court Case 305410
Charge Description Failure to Comply
Bond Amount $280.00

Name Dunlap, Kristy Lynette
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/10/1976
Height 5′ 4"
Weight 185.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/27/2017 4:21 PM
Court Case 16373
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Moses, Jeffery Robert
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/30/1988
Height 5′ 5"
Weight 175.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/27/2017 2:32 PM
Court Case 297849
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Watson, Lanita Mozella
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/6/1991
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 200.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/27/2017 4:00 PM
Court Case 304359
Charge Description Larceny, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $0.00