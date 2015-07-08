Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-27-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|KNIGHT, RICHARD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/13/1976
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|172
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-27 09:19:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROBINSON, MARKEY BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/26/1989
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-27 09:48:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HYMAN, JAMES EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/10/1971
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-27 00:14:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STEVENSON, RYAN A
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/23/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-27 16:23:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HOWIE, DAMION
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/15/1998
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-27 09:36:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WATKINS, ANTOINE LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/17/1995
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-09-27 10:13:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount