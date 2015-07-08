Below are the Union County arrests for 09-27-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hayes, Michael David
Arrest Date 09/27/2017
Court Case 201706660
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Hayes, Michael David (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 5203 Wolf Pond Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2017 18:02.
Arresting Officer Malloy, M L

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 09-27-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile ( / / ) VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 1010 Circle Dr, Monroe, NC, on 08:31, 9/27/2017. Reported: 08:31, 9/27/2017.
Arresting Officer Harris, J P

Name Morrell, Alyssa Lynnette
Arrest Date 09/27/2017
Court Case 201708941
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), And 5) Non-Support Of Children (M),
Description Morrell, Alyssa Lynnette (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), and 5) Non-support Of Children (M), at 300 South Fork Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/27/2017 18:21.
Arresting Officer Richardson, D T

Name Patterson, Margaret
Arrest Date 09-27-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Patterson, Margaret (W /F/34) VICTIM of Found Property (C), at 3207 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 09:03, 9/27/2017. Reported: 09:03, 9/27/2017.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Rivera, Felipe Carranza
Arrest Date 09/27/2017
Court Case 201707034
Charge 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Rivera, Felipe Carranza (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 409 English St, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2017 01:16.
Arresting Officer Kilian, R L

Name Zeferino, Javier Osorio
Arrest Date 09/27/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Zeferino, Javier Osorio (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2017 19:57.
Arresting Officer Dodd, S P