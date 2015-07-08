Description

Morrell, Alyssa Lynnette (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), and 5) Non-support Of Children (M), at 300 South Fork Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/27/2017 18:21.