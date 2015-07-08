Below are the Gaston County arrests for 09-29-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Coulter, Heather Burleson
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/3/1977
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 140.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/29/2017 11:33 PM
Court Case 6985
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $5,000.00

Name Howell , Clarence Steven Senior
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/3/1955
Height 6′ 0"
Weight 195.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/29/2017 8:37 PM
Court Case 107214
Charge Description Awdw
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Overmyer, Nikki Starr
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/28/1990
Height 5′ 1"
Weight 115.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/29/2017 4:38 PM
Court Case 302799
Charge Description Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Bond Amount $12,000.00

Name Thompson, Marcel Antonio
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/24/1990
Height 5′ 6"
Weight 120.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/29/2017 4:22 PM
Court Case 313770
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $4,500.00

Name Culbertson, Robert Neal
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/29/1980
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 130.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/29/2017 7:05 PM
Court Case 8697
Charge Description Probation Violation, M
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Hullender, Mindy Michelle
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/9/1987
Height 4′ 9"
Weight 91.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 9/29/2017 1:39 PM
Court Case 220816
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $10,000.00