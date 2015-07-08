Below are the Union County arrests for 09-29-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Acosta, Oscar Galindo
|Arrest Date
|09/29/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Acosta, Oscar Galindo (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2259 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/29/2017 22:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Tatro, E M
|Name
|Bennett, Tony Lamonte
|Arrest Date
|09/29/2017
|Court Case
|201707092
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 5) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Bennett, Tony Lamonte (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 5) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 516 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 9/29/2017 07:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Lindsey, Dennis Marell
|Arrest Date
|09/29/2017
|Court Case
|201709009
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Lindsey, Dennis Marell (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 2701 E Hwy 74/s Bivens Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/29/2017 23:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Geiger, Katherine Ward
|Arrest Date
|09/29/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd (M),
|Description
|Geiger, Katherine Ward (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd (M), at 2002 Doughton Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/29/2017 09:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Short, Heather Nicole
|Arrest Date
|09-29-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Short, Heather Nicole (W /F/34) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3200 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 9/29/2017 5:48:41 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C
|Name
|Manning, Takella Gail S
|Arrest Date
|09/29/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Acquire, Obtain Drug (F),
|Description
|Manning, Takella Gail S (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Acquire, Obtain Drug (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/29/2017 09:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Privette, M J