Below are the Gaston County arrests for 10-01-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hamilton, Anzell Eliberty
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/2/1960
Height 5′ 8"
Weight 187.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/1/2017 2:51 PM
Court Case 98831
Charge Description Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Bond Amount $500.00

Name Rushing, James Wesley
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/4/1972
Height 5′ 8"
Weight 260.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/1/2017 5:14 PM
Court Case 312932
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $1,000.00

Name Alexander, Tony Bernard
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/27/1965
Height 6′ 1"
Weight 200.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/1/2017 8:06 AM
Court Case 314717
Charge Description Conspiracy
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Hicks, Gregory Wayne
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/16/1958
Height 5′ 9"
Weight 180.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/1/2017 3:27 PM
Court Case 314720
Charge Description Sch IV, Possess, Simple
Bond Amount $1,000.00

Name Sanders, Christopher Shane
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/26/1983
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 185.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/1/2017 11:50 PM
Court Case 213603
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Anderson, Shakira Danielle
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/6/1991
Height 5′ 5"
Weight 197.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/1/2017 11:13 PM
Court Case 249297
Charge Description Defraud, Innkeeper
Bond Amount $1,000.00