Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-01-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SPITLER, SARAH EMILY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/2/1991
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-10-01 03:07:00
|Court Case
|5902017237187
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MILLER, CHIT SNOW
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/13/1992
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-10-01 05:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017237226
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BENDER, JULIE ANNE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/9/1967
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-10-01 03:29:00
|Court Case
|5902017237192
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|Name
|REA, WILLIAM FRANK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/14/1956
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-10-01 11:55:00
|Court Case
|5902017237213
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GRIER, THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/26/1970
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-10-01 00:34:00
|Court Case
|5902017234774
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|NORMAN, DAMIEN RASHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/4/1992
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-10-01 04:21:00
|Court Case
|5902017230580
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00