Below are the Union County arrests for 10-01-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Miller, Zachary Lee
Arrest Date 10/01/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Miller, Zachary Lee (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4195 Finsher Road, Monroe, NC, on 10/1/2017 01:20.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Chavez, Eduardo
Arrest Date 10/01/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding,Dwlr Non Impaired Rev) (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Chavez, Eduardo (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding,dwlr Non Impaired Rev) (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 5900 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 10/1/2017 23:36.
Arresting Officer Mcclellan, T

Name Brayboy, Hansel
Arrest Date 10/01/2017
Court Case 201707154
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Brayboy, Hansel (W /M/68) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/1/2017 02:33.
Arresting Officer Hutchinson, R L

Name Shular, Robert Gregory
Arrest Date 10-01-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Shular, Robert Gregory (B /M/61) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at 5610 Weddington Rd/lester Davis Rd, Weddington, NC, on 10/1/2017 3:31:24 PM.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Burnoski, Brent Louis
Arrest Date 10/01/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Burnoski, Brent Louis (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 14999 Idlewild Rd/marshall Hooks Rd, Stallings, NC, on 10/1/2017 02:41.
Arresting Officer Zepeda, M F

Name Izoteco, Refugio Copeno
Arrest Date 10-01-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Izoteco, Refugio Copeno (W /M/30) Cited on Charge of Signal / Movement Violation, at 907 Creekridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/1/2017 6:52:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Hutchinson, R L