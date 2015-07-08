Below are the Union County arrests for 10-01-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Miller, Zachary Lee
|Arrest Date
|10/01/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Miller, Zachary Lee (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4195 Finsher Road, Monroe, NC, on 10/1/2017 01:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Chavez, Eduardo
|Arrest Date
|10/01/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding,Dwlr Non Impaired Rev) (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Chavez, Eduardo (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding,dwlr Non Impaired Rev) (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 5900 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 10/1/2017 23:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclellan, T
|Name
|Brayboy, Hansel
|Arrest Date
|10/01/2017
|Court Case
|201707154
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Brayboy, Hansel (W /M/68) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/1/2017 02:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Hutchinson, R L
|Name
|Shular, Robert Gregory
|Arrest Date
|10-01-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Shular, Robert Gregory (B /M/61) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at 5610 Weddington Rd/lester Davis Rd, Weddington, NC, on 10/1/2017 3:31:24 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Burnoski, Brent Louis
|Arrest Date
|10/01/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Burnoski, Brent Louis (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 14999 Idlewild Rd/marshall Hooks Rd, Stallings, NC, on 10/1/2017 02:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Zepeda, M F
|Name
|Izoteco, Refugio Copeno
|Arrest Date
|10-01-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Izoteco, Refugio Copeno (W /M/30) Cited on Charge of Signal / Movement Violation, at 907 Creekridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/1/2017 6:52:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hutchinson, R L