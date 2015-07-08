Description

Chavez, Eduardo (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding,dwlr Non Impaired Rev) (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 5900 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 10/1/2017 23:36.