Below are the Union County arrests for 10-03-2017.
|Name
|Woolever, George Matthew J
|Arrest Date
|10/03/2017
|Court Case
|201709119
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Woolever, George Matthew J (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1422 Wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/3/2017 14:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Jabana, Adrian
|Arrest Date
|10-03-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Jabana, Adrian (W /M/46) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 705 Castle Rd, Monroe, NC, between 20:00, 10/2/2017 and 07:00, 10/3/2017. Reported: 09:18, 10/3/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Wylie, C
|Name
|Love, Jemarr Willie
|Arrest Date
|10/03/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Love, Jemarr Willie (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/3/2017 14:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Union Power Cooperative VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property
|Arrest Date
|10-03-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Union Power Cooperative VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1615 Topeka Ct, Monroe, NC, between 08:00, 9/30/2017 and 10:33, 10/3/2017. Reported: 10:33, 10/3/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Starnes, Gregory Franklin
|Arrest Date
|10/03/2017
|Court Case
|201709102
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) And 2) Ccw (M),
|Description
|Starnes, Gregory Franklin (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) and 2) Ccw (M), at 7199 Old Pageland Marshville Rd/state Line Rd, Marshville, NC, on 10/3/2017 00:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Reaves, Malik Dequwan
|Arrest Date
|10/03/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Reaves, Malik Dequwan (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/3/2017 14:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Privette, M J