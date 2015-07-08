Below are the Union County arrests for 10-03-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Woolever, George Matthew J
Arrest Date 10/03/2017
Court Case 201709119
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Woolever, George Matthew J (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1422 Wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/3/2017 14:05.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Jabana, Adrian
Arrest Date 10-03-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Jabana, Adrian (W /M/46) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 705 Castle Rd, Monroe, NC, between 20:00, 10/2/2017 and 07:00, 10/3/2017. Reported: 09:18, 10/3/2017.
Arresting Officer Wylie, C

Name Love, Jemarr Willie
Arrest Date 10/03/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Love, Jemarr Willie (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/3/2017 14:15.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Union Power Cooperative VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property
Arrest Date 10-03-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Union Power Cooperative VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1615 Topeka Ct, Monroe, NC, between 08:00, 9/30/2017 and 10:33, 10/3/2017. Reported: 10:33, 10/3/2017.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Starnes, Gregory Franklin
Arrest Date 10/03/2017
Court Case 201709102
Charge 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) And 2) Ccw (M),
Description Starnes, Gregory Franklin (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) and 2) Ccw (M), at 7199 Old Pageland Marshville Rd/state Line Rd, Marshville, NC, on 10/3/2017 00:03.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Reaves, Malik Dequwan
Arrest Date 10/03/2017
Court Case
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Reaves, Malik Dequwan (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/3/2017 14:19.
Arresting Officer Privette, M J