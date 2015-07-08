Below are the Gaston County arrests for 10-05-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bruce, Gregory David
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/8/1979
|Height
|6′ 1"
|Weight
|300.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/5/2017 1:27 AM
|Court Case
|61877
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$6,000.00
|Name
|Mazariegos, Luis Gilgilberto Santos
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/6/1981
|Height
|5′ 5"
|Weight
|140.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/5/2017 10:13 AM
|Court Case
|314769
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Cooler, Richard Jason
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/15/1980
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|130.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/5/2017 4:43 PM
|Court Case
|257458
|Charge Description
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|McGill, Kendle Tychelle
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/20/1985
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|160.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/5/2017 8:19 PM
|Court Case
|161532
|Charge Description
|Stalking, M
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Cortez, Juan Migel
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/31/1986
|Height
|5′ 2"
|Weight
|160.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/5/2017 5:35 PM
|Court Case
|283769
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|$125,000.00
|Name
|Meeks, Eddie Lewis Junior
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/5/1980
|Height
|6′ 1"
|Weight
|225.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/5/2017 11:38 PM
|Court Case
|7259
|Charge Description
|Trespass, 2nd Degree
|Bond Amount
|$2,500.00