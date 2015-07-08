Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-05-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name NATT, MIA TYREE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/25/1995
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-10-05 00:58:00
Court Case 5902017234893
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name LOOBY, LEON
Arrest Type
DOB 8/13/1982
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-10-05 10:24:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JENKINS, MARQUIS
Arrest Type
DOB 2/27/1984
Height 5.8
Weight 166
Arrest Date Time 2017-10-05 14:41:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SINGFIELD, JEWEL MARIE
Arrest Type
DOB 3/25/1991
Height 5.3
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-10-05 14:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BALDWIN, CYNTHIA ANN
Arrest Type
DOB 1/20/1966
Height 5.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-10-05 03:05:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PRESTON, CHRISTOPHER RYAN
Arrest Type
DOB 5/4/1984
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-10-05 08:59:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount