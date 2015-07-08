Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-05-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|NATT, MIA TYREE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/25/1995
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-10-05 00:58:00
|Court Case
|5902017234893
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|LOOBY, LEON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/13/1982
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-10-05 10:24:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JENKINS, MARQUIS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/27/1984
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|166
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-10-05 14:41:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SINGFIELD, JEWEL MARIE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/25/1991
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-10-05 14:30:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BALDWIN, CYNTHIA ANN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/20/1966
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-10-05 03:05:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PRESTON, CHRISTOPHER RYAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/4/1984
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-10-05 08:59:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount