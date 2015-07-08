Below are the Union County arrests for 10-05-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bulkhak, Georgiy Yakovlevich
Arrest Date 10/05/2017
Court Case 201709181
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), And 4) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Bulkhak, Georgiy Yakovlevich (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), and 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 4103 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2017 02:54.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Twitty, Robert James
Arrest Date 10/05/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd (M),
Description Twitty, Robert James (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd (M), at 608 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2017 14:44.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W

Name Mangum, Katherine Perkins
Arrest Date 10-05-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Mangum, Katherine Perkins (W /F/56) VICTIM of Animal Trap Incident (C), at 5325 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, between 11:28, 10/5/2017 and 11:28, 10/5/2017. Reported: 11:28, 10/5/2017.
Arresting Officer Harms, S P

Name Munroe, Ramon Larone
Arrest Date 10/05/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Munroe, Ramon Larone (O /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2518 Heathershire Ln, Mathews, NC, on 10/5/2017 03:05.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Brewer, Quamarius Dionte
Arrest Date 10/05/2017
Court Case
Charge Parole Or Probation Violation (F),
Description Brewer, Quamarius Dionte (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Parole Or Probation Violation (F), at 1308 Fosteria Ln, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2017 14:52.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Hartis, Donna Helms
Arrest Date 10-05-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Hartis, Donna Helms (W /F/49) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at 6600 Luther Ln, Monroe, NC, between 12:15, 10/5/2017 and 12:20, 10/5/2017. Reported: 14:52, 10/5/2017.
Arresting Officer Mccann, N B