Below are the Union County arrests for 10-05-2017.
|Name
|Bulkhak, Georgiy Yakovlevich
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2017
|Court Case
|201709181
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), And 4) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Bulkhak, Georgiy Yakovlevich (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), and 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 4103 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2017 02:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Twitty, Robert James
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd (M),
|Description
|Twitty, Robert James (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd (M), at 608 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2017 14:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Mangum, Katherine Perkins
|Arrest Date
|10-05-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mangum, Katherine Perkins (W /F/56) VICTIM of Animal Trap Incident (C), at 5325 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, between 11:28, 10/5/2017 and 11:28, 10/5/2017. Reported: 11:28, 10/5/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Harms, S P
|Name
|Munroe, Ramon Larone
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Munroe, Ramon Larone (O /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2518 Heathershire Ln, Mathews, NC, on 10/5/2017 03:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Brewer, Quamarius Dionte
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Or Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Brewer, Quamarius Dionte (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Parole Or Probation Violation (F), at 1308 Fosteria Ln, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2017 14:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Hartis, Donna Helms
|Arrest Date
|10-05-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hartis, Donna Helms (W /F/49) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at 6600 Luther Ln, Monroe, NC, between 12:15, 10/5/2017 and 12:20, 10/5/2017. Reported: 14:52, 10/5/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Mccann, N B