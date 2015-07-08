Below are the Gaston County arrests for 10-07-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Cole, Jessica Rae
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/24/1989
Height 5′ 2"
Weight 120.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/7/2017 12:53 PM
Court Case 314808
Charge Description Larceny, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $7,360.00

Name Lundy, Daryl Scott
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/13/1991
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 180.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/7/2017 7:34 PM
Court Case 314811
Charge Description Larceny, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $1,000.00

Name Workman, Jerry Robert Junior
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/11/1983
Height 6′ 0"
Weight 225.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/7/2017 2:58 AM
Court Case 304449
Charge Description SELL METHAMPHETAMINE
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Cross, Jacqueline Ann
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/30/1979
Height 5′ 0"
Weight 100.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/7/2017 6:35 PM
Court Case 233900
Charge Description DWI
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Miller, April Dawn
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/22/1978
Height 5′ 6"
Weight 112.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/7/2017 7:52 PM
Court Case 255384
Charge Description Assault, Simple
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Young, Demarkius Verell
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/9/1981
Height 5′ 8"
Weight 175.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/7/2017 8:10 AM
Court Case 312037
Charge Description Habeas Corpus
Bond Amount $0.00