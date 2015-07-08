Below are the Gaston County arrests for 10-09-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Brice, Brittany Michelle
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/27/1989
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|175.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/9/2017 1:56 PM
|Court Case
|130951
|Charge Description
|Speed, Exceed Posted
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Miller, Sabrena Annette
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/17/1981
|Height
|5′ 4"
|Weight
|135.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/9/2017 3:50 PM
|Court Case
|314829
|Charge Description
|Non Support Child Iv D
|Bond Amount
|$387.00
|Name
|Watkins, Jennifer Elizabeth
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/21/1980
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|179.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/9/2017 5:58 AM
|Court Case
|285532
|Charge Description
|DWI
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Burris, James Clinton Fourth
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/9/1998
|Height
|6′ 1"
|Weight
|260.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/9/2017 2:39 PM
|Court Case
|311756
|Charge Description
|Marijuana, Possess,= 0.5oz
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Mitchell, Jayon Anthony
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/18/1994
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|130.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/9/2017 10:51 AM
|Court Case
|293548
|Charge Description
|Assault, Female
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Westfall, Jennifer
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/21/1984
|Height
|5′ 8"
|Weight
|175.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/9/2017 9:18 PM
|Court Case
|314831
|Charge Description
|Break/ Enter
|Bond Amount
|$2,500.00