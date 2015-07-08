Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-13-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|KIRTS, MARCO JAMES
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/16/1984
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-10-13 00:02:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SIMMONS, WILLIAM LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/23/1983
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-10-13 07:20:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GRIFFIN, JAMES NICHOLAS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/29/1978
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-10-13 13:55:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|OVERTON, MICHAEL LEE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/27/1980
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-10-13 00:09:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CHANCLEY, ROMAIN MENDEZ
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/18/1990
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-10-13 10:00:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SNYPE, SHAHEEM DERON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/18/1978
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-10-13 13:27:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount