Below are the Gaston County arrests for 10-15-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Christopher, Kate Eileen
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/30/1979
Height 5′ 6"
Weight 200.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/15/2017 11:22 PM
Court Case 314919
Charge Description Assault And Battery
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Rogers, William David
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/7/1969
Height 6′ 1"
Weight 240.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/15/2017 8:50 PM
Court Case 265093
Charge Description Marijuana, Possess,.5-1.5 Oz
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Flores, Gerardo
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/23/1984
Height 5′ 6"
Weight  
Arrest Date Time 10/15/2017 5:55 PM
Court Case 314918
Charge Description Assault, Female
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Sanders, Arkevius Truvonne
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/12/1974
Height 5′ 6"
Weight 170.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/15/2017 3:13 AM
Court Case 39732
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $64,000.00

Name Foster, Benny Gold
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/24/1968
Height 5′ 6"
Weight 195.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/15/2017 9:04 PM
Court Case 17913
Charge Description Stalking, M
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Stewart, Nina Ovalee
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/20/1983
Height 5′ 5"
Weight 150.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/15/2017 8:17 PM
Court Case 89209
Charge Description Break/ Enter
Bond Amount $2,500.00