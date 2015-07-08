Below are the Gaston County arrests for 10-19-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Buckner, Jesse Lee
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/23/1984
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|180.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/19/2017 3:13 PM
|Court Case
|58454
|Charge Description
|Cocaine, Possess
|Bond Amount
|$25,000.00
|Name
|Nichols, Randall Scott
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/24/1970
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|165.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/19/2017 9:47 PM
|Court Case
|33474
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$1,500.00
|Name
|Digsby, Davion L.
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/27/1989
|Height
|5′ 11"
|Weight
|270.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/19/2017 10:06 AM
|Court Case
|314969
|Charge Description
|Telephone, Threatening Phone Call
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Owens, Debra Ann
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/18/1978
|Height
|5′ 1"
|Weight
|106.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/19/2017 1:43 PM
|Court Case
|314784
|Charge Description
|Child Abuse
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Dodson, Jared Kelsey
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/14/1988
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|200.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/19/2017 5:06 PM
|Court Case
|251195
|Charge Description
|Non Support Child Iv D
|Bond Amount
|$1,386.71
|Name
|Poole, Mark Aaron
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/11/1978
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|250.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/19/2017 3:32 AM
|Court Case
|17793
|Charge Description
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia
|Bond Amount
|$15,000.00