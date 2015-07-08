Below are the Gaston County arrests for 10-21-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Freeman, Malcom Ravon
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/31/1994
|Height
|5′ 8"
|Weight
|162.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/21/2017 9:05 AM
|Court Case
|307868
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation, M
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Rainey, Xavier
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/19/1998
|Height
|5′ 4"
|Weight
|225.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/21/2017 1:39 AM
|Court Case
|293681
|Charge Description
|Disorderly Conduct
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Garver, Adam James
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/25/1973
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|160.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/21/2017 5:13 PM
|Court Case
|24321
|Charge Description
|Larceny, Firearm
|Bond Amount
|$20,000.00
|Name
|Slamcik, Tracie Barefoot
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/16/1965
|Height
|5′ 2"
|Weight
|150.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/21/2017 4:02 PM
|Court Case
|5860
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|$5,000.00
|Name
|Gidney, Brittney Diane
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/11/1990
|Height
|5′ 5"
|Weight
|130.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/21/2017 2:04 PM
|Court Case
|218801
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation, M
|Bond Amount
|$15,000.00
|Name
|Sutton, Steven Kyle Junior
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/21/1988
|Height
|5′ 8"
|Weight
|150.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/21/2017 10:52 PM
|Court Case
|164971
|Charge Description
|Indecent Exposure
|Bond Amount
|$5,000.00