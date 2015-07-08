Below are the Gaston County arrests for 10-21-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Freeman, Malcom Ravon
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/31/1994
Height 5′ 8"
Weight 162.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/21/2017 9:05 AM
Court Case 307868
Charge Description Probation Violation, M
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Rainey, Xavier
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/19/1998
Height 5′ 4"
Weight 225.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/21/2017 1:39 AM
Court Case 293681
Charge Description Disorderly Conduct
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Garver, Adam James
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/25/1973
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 160.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/21/2017 5:13 PM
Court Case 24321
Charge Description Larceny, Firearm
Bond Amount $20,000.00

Name Slamcik, Tracie Barefoot
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/16/1965
Height 5′ 2"
Weight 150.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/21/2017 4:02 PM
Court Case 5860
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount $5,000.00

Name Gidney, Brittney Diane
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/11/1990
Height 5′ 5"
Weight 130.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/21/2017 2:04 PM
Court Case 218801
Charge Description Probation Violation, M
Bond Amount $15,000.00

Name Sutton, Steven Kyle Junior
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/21/1988
Height 5′ 8"
Weight 150.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/21/2017 10:52 PM
Court Case 164971
Charge Description Indecent Exposure
Bond Amount $5,000.00