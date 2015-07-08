Below are the Union County arrests for 10-21-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gulledge, Mickey Tyler
|Arrest Date
|10/22/2017
|Court Case
|201709772
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 3) Speeding (M), And 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Gulledge, Mickey Tyler (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 4114 E Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 10/22/2017 00:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W