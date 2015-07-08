Below are the Gaston County arrests for 10-23-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Chandler, Austin Tyler
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/19/1999
Height 5′ 9"
Weight 155.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/23/2017 6:13 PM
Court Case 315019
Charge Description Injury, Personal Property
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Manassah, Jonathan Elliott
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/28/1975
Height 6′ 4"
Weight 220.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/23/2017 12:38 PM
Court Case 315015
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Chandler, Tripper Jay
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/24/2001
Height 5′ 9"
Weight 120.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/23/2017 6:10 PM
Court Case 315018
Charge Description Injury, Real Property
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Mccarter, Brandon Nathaniel
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/31/1999
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 170.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/23/2017 12:22 PM
Court Case 303656
Charge Description Assault, Handicapped
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Creighton, Johnny Ray
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/15/1975
Height 6′ 0"
Weight 210.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/23/2017 9:02 PM
Court Case 80878
Charge Description Assault, Female
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Morrow, Shawna Maria
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/21/1981
Height 5′ 1"
Weight 180.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/23/2017 11:02 PM
Court Case 21984
Charge Description Larceny, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $0.00