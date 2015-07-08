Below are the Gaston County arrests for 10-25-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cooper, Ryan Edward
|Arrest Type
|Infraction
|DOB
|11/5/1982
|Height
|6′ 1"
|Weight
|180.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/25/2017 11:53 PM
|Court Case
|315053
|Charge Description
|Fail To Stop – Steady Red Light
|Bond Amount
|$20,000.00
|Name
|McKnight, William Thomas
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/17/1959
|Height
|6′ 2"
|Weight
|202.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/25/2017 6:52 PM
|Court Case
|312362
|Charge Description
|Extradition/Fugitive Other State
|Bond Amount
|$25,000.00
|Name
|Curtis, Tiffany Goins
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/11/1975
|Height
|5′ 8"
|Weight
|135.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/25/2017 3:57 PM
|Court Case
|199929
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Felony
|Bond Amount
|$90,000.00
|Name
|McNabb, Johnnie Edward Third
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/28/1988
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|200.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/25/2017 12:00 PM
|Court Case
|313671
|Charge Description
|Assault, Female
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Davis, Jeanell Monique
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/16/1991
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|144.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/25/2017 5:23 PM
|Court Case
|315050
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$2,500.00
|Name
|Meeks, Anthony Antwan Junior
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/30/1995
|Height
|6′ 2"
|Weight
|170.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/25/2017 7:41 PM
|Court Case
|266226
|Charge Description
|Firearm, Possess, Felon
|Bond Amount
|$0.00