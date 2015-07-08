Below are the Gaston County arrests for 10-25-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Cooper, Ryan Edward
Arrest Type Infraction
DOB 11/5/1982
Height 6′ 1"
Weight 180.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/25/2017 11:53 PM
Court Case 315053
Charge Description Fail To Stop – Steady Red Light
Bond Amount $20,000.00

Name McKnight, William Thomas
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/17/1959
Height 6′ 2"
Weight 202.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/25/2017 6:52 PM
Court Case 312362
Charge Description Extradition/Fugitive Other State
Bond Amount $25,000.00

Name Curtis, Tiffany Goins
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/11/1975
Height 5′ 8"
Weight 135.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/25/2017 3:57 PM
Court Case 199929
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Felony
Bond Amount $90,000.00

Name McNabb, Johnnie Edward Third
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/28/1988
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 200.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/25/2017 12:00 PM
Court Case 313671
Charge Description Assault, Female
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Davis, Jeanell Monique
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/16/1991
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 144.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/25/2017 5:23 PM
Court Case 315050
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $2,500.00

Name Meeks, Anthony Antwan Junior
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/30/1995
Height 6′ 2"
Weight 170.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/25/2017 7:41 PM
Court Case 266226
Charge Description Firearm, Possess, Felon
Bond Amount $0.00