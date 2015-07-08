Below are the Gaston County arrests for 10-27-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Boyd, Melissa Lynn
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/8/1988
Height 5′ 2"
Weight 106.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/27/2017 1:00 AM
Court Case 309434
Charge Description Failure to Comply
Bond Amount $0.00

Name McAllister, Pamela Goodson
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/10/1962
Height 5′ 4"
Weight 121.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/27/2017 10:43 AM
Court Case 315069
Charge Description Telephone, Threatening Phone Call
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Waddell, Austin Scott
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/2/1987
Height 5′ 3"
Weight 140.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/27/2017 9:45 PM
Court Case 254840
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $1,000.00

Name Brooks, Princeton Nolan
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/19/1990
Height 6′ 1"
Weight 185.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/27/2017 3:48 PM
Court Case 179362
Charge Description Larceny, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $1,000.00

Name Mckinnon, Lauryn Sierra
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/23/2001
Height 5′ 2"
Weight 110.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/27/2017 4:11 PM
Court Case 315072
Charge Description Disorderly Conduct
Bond Amount $0.00

Name White, Jerri Nicole
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/20/1978
Height 5′ 5"
Weight 145.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 10/27/2017 5:36 PM
Court Case 55258
Charge Description Extradition/Fugitive Other State
Bond Amount $0.00