Below are the Gaston County arrests for 10-27-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Boyd, Melissa Lynn
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/8/1988
|Height
|5′ 2"
|Weight
|106.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/27/2017 1:00 AM
|Court Case
|309434
|Charge Description
|Failure to Comply
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|McAllister, Pamela Goodson
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/10/1962
|Height
|5′ 4"
|Weight
|121.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/27/2017 10:43 AM
|Court Case
|315069
|Charge Description
|Telephone, Threatening Phone Call
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Waddell, Austin Scott
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/2/1987
|Height
|5′ 3"
|Weight
|140.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/27/2017 9:45 PM
|Court Case
|254840
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$1,000.00
|Name
|Brooks, Princeton Nolan
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/19/1990
|Height
|6′ 1"
|Weight
|185.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/27/2017 3:48 PM
|Court Case
|179362
|Charge Description
|Larceny, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$1,000.00
|Name
|Mckinnon, Lauryn Sierra
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/23/2001
|Height
|5′ 2"
|Weight
|110.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/27/2017 4:11 PM
|Court Case
|315072
|Charge Description
|Disorderly Conduct
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|White, Jerri Nicole
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/20/1978
|Height
|5′ 5"
|Weight
|145.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|10/27/2017 5:36 PM
|Court Case
|55258
|Charge Description
|Extradition/Fugitive Other State
|Bond Amount
|$0.00